.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Bitcoin slips 13 pct on profit-taking but on track for biggest gain in 8 months

  • Font
An illustration of a bitcoin. (Unsplash, Andre Francois Mckenzie)
Bitcoin has notched up gains of almost 35 percent so far this month, which if maintained would be its best performance in eight months.

Bitcoin slips 13 pct on profit-taking but on track for biggest gain in 8 months

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

Bitcoin fell on Wednesday to its lowest in a week and a half, taking losses since its all-time high to over 13 percent -- though the digital currency is still on track for its best month since February.

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, fell as much as 3.7 percent to $58,100, its lowest since Oct. 15. It has lost 13 percent since it hit an all-time high of $67,016 on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Bitcoin’s losses were down to traders taking profit from its recent rally, said Tony Sycamore, analyst at Australian investment platform City Index.

The digital currency has notched up gains of almost 35 percent so far this month, which if maintained would be its best performance in eight months.

Read more: US biggest bitcoin miner after China crackdown: Cambridge study

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
GCC condemns Lebanese information minister’s comments on Saudi Arabia, UAE GCC condemns Lebanese information minister’s comments on Saudi Arabia, UAE
Lebanon PM: Information minister’s comments on Saudi Arabia, UAE rejected Lebanon PM: Information minister’s comments on Saudi Arabia, UAE rejected
Top Content
Japan’s Princess Mako marries commoner, loses royal status Japan’s Princess Mako marries commoner, loses royal status
US lawmakers urge Biden against F-16 sale to Turkey: Ankara behaves like an adversary US lawmakers urge Biden against F-16 sale to Turkey: Ankara behaves like an adversary
Lebanon PM: Information minister’s comments on Saudi Arabia, UAE rejected Lebanon PM: Information minister’s comments on Saudi Arabia, UAE rejected
‘Squid Game’ world takeover continues at Expo 2020 Dubai ‘Squid Game’ world takeover continues at Expo 2020 Dubai
Saudi FM Prince Faisal holds phone calls with UK, US secretaries Saudi FM Prince Faisal holds phone calls with UK, US secretaries
Global companies to announce regional headquarters in Riyadh: Saudi minister Global companies to announce regional headquarters in Riyadh: Saudi minister
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More