Saudi investment minister says FDI up 60 pct this year, excluding Aramco deal

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment Khalid al-Falih gestures during the opening session of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 26, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters

Saudi Arabia’s investment minister said on Wednesday foreign direct investment (FDI) had seen a big jump this year, even without Aramco’s oil pipeline sale.

Minister Khalid al-Falih told an investment conference: “FDI has been fantastic this year ... 60 percent jump excluding Aramco oil pipeline.”

Saudi oil producer Aramco has agreed in April a $12.4 billion deal to sell a 49 percent stake in its pipelines to a consortium led by US-based EIG Global Energy Partners.

Saudi Arabia and Britain also signed a memorandum of understanding to promote bilateral investment flows.

“The two governments will do everything they can do to coordinate to remove any barriers, synchronize and harmonize our policies and regulations,” Falih told reporters.

The potential for investment flows is in the range of hundreds of billions of dollars, he said.

Falih said Saudi Basic Industries Corp will soon announce an investment in Britain.

He did not provide details, but a UK newspaper reported that SABIC is close to approving a major investment deal in a green energy project, which will support thousands of jobs on Teesside in northeast England.

HSBC on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabia to identify and promote sustainable investment opportunities for the Kingdom.

