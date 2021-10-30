.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

G20 leaders approve global minimum corporate tax reform deal: Yellen

  • Font
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee, June 23, 2021. (Reuters)
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. (File photo: Reuters)

G20 leaders approve global minimum corporate tax reform deal: Yellen

AFP, Rome

Published: Updated:

G20 leaders have formally endorsed the global agreement for a minimum 15 percent corporate tax, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Saturday, hailing it as a “historic” step.

“Today, every G20 head of state endorsed an historic agreement on new international tax rules, including a global minimum tax that will end the damaging race to the bottom on corporate taxation,” she said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Yellen said the endorsement of the minimum tax would help US businesses and workers, even though the deal also means that many US-based companies, like the Internet giants, will be paying more tax than now.

“This deal will remake the global economy into a more prosperous place for American business and workers,” Yellen said in a statement.

Read more: G20 leaders find agreement on global minimum corporate tax deal

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Everything you need to know about UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi Everything you need to know about UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi
US sanctions Hezbollah-backed MP, two Lebanese businessmen over corruption US sanctions Hezbollah-backed MP, two Lebanese businessmen over corruption
Top Content
Saudi Arabia expels Lebanese ambassador to Riyadh, recalls ambassador from Beirut Saudi Arabia expels Lebanese ambassador to Riyadh, recalls ambassador from Beirut
Turkey deports Syrian refugees over ‘provocative’ banana images Turkey deports Syrian refugees over ‘provocative’ banana images
Abu Dhabi Police reveals cause of explosion off Yas Island Abu Dhabi Police reveals cause of explosion off Yas Island
Bahrain asks Lebanese ambassador to leave the country within 48 hours Bahrain asks Lebanese ambassador to leave the country within 48 hours
Kuwait gives Lebanese charge d’affaires 48 hours to leave country Kuwait gives Lebanese charge d’affaires 48 hours to leave country
Riyadh submits formal request to host Expo 2030, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince says Riyadh submits formal request to host Expo 2030, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince says
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More