G20 leaders approve global minimum corporate tax reform deal: Yellen

G20 leaders have formally endorsed the global agreement for a minimum 15 percent corporate tax, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Saturday, hailing it as a “historic” step.
“Today, every G20 head of state endorsed an historic agreement on new international tax rules, including a global minimum tax that will end the damaging race to the bottom on corporate taxation,” she said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Yellen said the endorsement of the minimum tax would help US businesses and workers, even though the deal also means that many US-based companies, like the Internet giants, will be paying more tax than now.
“This deal will remake the global economy into a more prosperous place for American business and workers,” Yellen said in a statement.
Read more: G20 leaders find agreement on global minimum corporate tax deal
- US, European leaders express ‘grave, growing concern’ over Iran
- G20 leaders find agreement on global minimum corporate tax deal
- Climate, COVID-19, and corporate tax tops G20 agenda in Rome
- Biden to meet with pope, push for global minimum tax at G20 in Rome
- India joins global consensus framework headed by US to tax multinational firms
- G7 global tax plan won’t ‘break the camel’s back’ in GCC states: Experts
- G7 nations sign landmark global agreement to make tech giants pay fair taxes
- Washington pushing G20 for global minimum corporate tax: US Treasury Secretary Yellen
- France hails US policy shift on global digital tax