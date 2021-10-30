.
G20 leaders find agreement on global minimum corporate tax deal

General view shows the G20 heads of state and government attend a roundtable meeting during the G20 summit in Rome, Italy, on October 30, 2021. (Reuters)
The Associated Press, Rome

Leaders have expressed “broad support” for a landmark deal to establish a 15 percent global minimum corporate tax that aims at deterring multinational companies from using clever accounting to elude taxes by using low-rate havens.

Leaders spoke on the proposal during the opening session on Saturday of the summit, said officials from host country Italy.

Following formal approval to be reflected in Sunday’s closing statement, countries would enact the minimum tax on their own. The idea is that headquarters countries would top up a company’s tax to 15 percent if the firm’s profits went undertaxed in another country.

In today’s digital and global economy profits can come from intangibles such as copyrights and trademarks, and can thus be easily shifted to countries offering near-zero taxes in hopes of attracting revenue they otherwise wouldn’t have.

A key question is whether the US Congress will pass legislation to comply, since the US is home to 28 percent of the world’s 2,000 largest multinationals.

