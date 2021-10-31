.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

EU, US end steel, aluminium dispute, take aim at China’s ‘dirty’ steel

  • Font
US President Joe Biden and European Commission’s President Ursula von der Leyen shake hands after speaking about steel and aluminium tariffs, on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Rome, Italy, on October 31, 2021. (Reuters)
US President Joe Biden and European Commission’s President Ursula von der Leyen shake hands after speaking about steel and aluminium tariffs, on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Rome, Italy, on October 31, 2021. (Reuters)

EU, US end steel, aluminium dispute, take aim at China’s ‘dirty’ steel

Reuters, Rome

Published: Updated:

The United States and the European Union on Sunday ended a dispute over steel and aluminium tariffs and said they would work on a global arrangement on steel and aluminium to combat “dirty” production and overcapacity in the industry.

“The United States and the European Union have reached a major breakthrough that will address the existential threat of climate change while also protecting American jobs and American industry,” US President Joe Biden said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Speaking at a joint news event with European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of a G20 leaders’ meeting in Rome, Biden said the deal with the EU immediately removed tariffs on EU steel and aluminium that were imposed by Donald Trump’s administration in 2018.

In response, the EU removed tariffs on US products like whiskey, power boats and Harley-Davidson motorcycles, imposed in retaliation for the steel and aluminium tariffs.

Rather than just a simple return to the status quo from 2018, the United States and the European Union plan to also address the existential threat of climate change and production overcapacity in the steel industry, one of the biggest CO2 emitters in the world.

“The global arrangement will add a powerful new tool in our quest for sustainability, achieving climate neutrality, and ensuring a level playing field for our steel and aluminium industries,” von der Leyen said.

The global deal is to be worked out over the next two years to promote “green” steel and aluminium production and will be open to all countries that want to join, including China, whom the EU and United States blame for excess global steel production capacity and “dirty” production technology.

Biden said the global arrangement would restrict access to US markets for “dirty” steel from countries such as China and counter steel dumping practices from other nations.

“The Global Arrangement will seek to ensure the long-term viability of our industries, encourage low-carbon intensity steel and aluminium production and trade, and restore market-oriented conditions,” the EU Commission said in a statement.

Read more:

China accuses EU of protectionism over new steel taxes

EU hits US with tariffs, hoping Biden betters ties after strained relation with Trump

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Erdogan: Biden displayed ‘positive approach’ on sale of F-16 jets to Turkey Erdogan: Biden displayed ‘positive approach’ on sale of F-16 jets to Turkey
Israel’s army launches week-long simulation of full-scale war with Hezbollah Israel’s army launches week-long simulation of full-scale war with Hezbollah
Top Content
UAE recalls ambassador from Lebanon, advises citizens not to travel to Beirut UAE recalls ambassador from Lebanon, advises citizens not to travel to Beirut
Abu Dhabi requires PCR test and green Alhosn status for entering events, expos Abu Dhabi requires PCR test and green Alhosn status for entering events, expos
Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada makes first public appearance Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada makes first public appearance
North Korea tells people to eat black swans amid crippling food crisis North Korea tells people to eat black swans amid crippling food crisis
Bill Gates celebrates 66th birthday with Jeff Bezos in Turkey’s Mugla region Bill Gates celebrates 66th birthday with Jeff Bezos in Turkey’s Mugla region
Saudi FM: No crisis with Lebanon, but rather crisis in Lebanon due to Iran's proxies Saudi FM: No crisis with Lebanon, but rather crisis in Lebanon due to Iran's proxies
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More