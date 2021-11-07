Dubai to merge tourism and economy departments

Dubai’s ruler has merged the emirate’s tourism and economy departments.

Dubai Economy and Dubai Tourism will now operate under the name Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, according to a statement carried by the official WAM news agency.

The new department will be responsible for ensuring Dubai’s industrial sector grows by 150 percent in the next five years, increasing exports of local products by 50 percent, and attracting 25 million tourists by 2025.

Helal al-Marri was appointed Director General of the new department.

“The newly formed Department seeks to support the economic and tourism transformations taking place in the emirate,” the ruler of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum said in the statement.

“It will adopt the same competitiveness and efficiency of the private sector and work together with it on various development projects,” he added.

“Dubai’s economy has witnessed different phases of development throughout its history, which has helped shape the city’s current status as a model for economic development and a preferred destination for tourism.

“Today, our ambitions have grown bigger and our priorities have changed. Raising our global competitiveness requires new ways of thinking.”

Tourism made up 13 percent of Dubai’s GDP in 2020 – down from 18 percent the previous year, according to S&P Global Ratings.

The agency forecast Dubai’s tourism sector to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2022, with visitors to Expo 2020 providing a boost to hotel occupancy and mall footfall.

