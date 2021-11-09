.
Jihad Azour, the IMF's Director of the Middle East and Central Asia, speaks during interview with Reuters television in Beirut. (Reuters)
Jihad Azour, Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the IMF. (File photo: Reuters)

IMF expects GCC forex reserves to grow by $300-$350 bln in three years on higher oil

Reuters, Cairo

Published: Updated:

The International Monetary Fund expects the foreign reserves of the six oil-rich Arab countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to increase by $300-$350 billion in the next three years, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The GCC -- which comprises Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman -- “will benefit from the increase in oil prices,” Jihad Azour, Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the IMF, told Asharq TV.

Oil prices have risen about 60 percent from the start of the year as global demand recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

