.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Egypt’s consumer price inflation falls to 6.3 pct in Oct from 6.6 pct in September

  • Font
Egyptians gather to buy subsidised sugar in Cairo, Egypt. (Reuters)
Egyptians gather to buy subsidised sugar in Cairo, Egypt. (Reuters)

Egypt’s consumer price inflation falls to 6.3 pct in Oct from 6.6 pct in September

Reuters, Dubai

Published: Updated:

Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation slid to 6.3 percent in October from 6.6 percent in September, the country’s statistics agency CAPMAS said on Wednesday.

Month-on-month inflation climbed to 1.5 percent from 1.1 percent in September.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The month-on-month increase was led by a hike in education fees of 12.7 percent, and a 1 percent rise in the food index, which makes up 32.7 percent of the inflation index, Allen Sandeep of Naeem Brokerage wrote.

“The inflation reading for October, in our view, is also reflective of the worldwide supply chain distortions, which were obvious on meat, fish, milk, cheese and eggs,” Sandeep said.

Red meat and poultry prices jumped by 4.6 percent, milk, cheese and eggs by 2.9 percent fish and seafood by 1.3 percent, he added.

Read more: France’s Alstom wins $1.01 bln contract to upgrade Cairo’s metro

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Eighteen int’l brands set to release new exclusive toys at Riyadh Toy Festival Eighteen int’l brands set to release new exclusive toys at Riyadh Toy Festival
‘Real or fake’: Video shows Will Smith climbing to the top of the Burj Khalifa ‘Real or fake’: Video shows Will Smith climbing to the top of the Burj Khalifa
Top Content
UAE will be first MidEast country to test self-driving cars: Dubai ruler UAE will be first MidEast country to test self-driving cars: Dubai ruler
Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai marries at home in Britain Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai marries at home in Britain
Regular sleep between 10-11 p.m. linked to better heart health, lower risks: Study Regular sleep between 10-11 p.m. linked to better heart health, lower risks: Study
Saudi Arabians celebrate seventh anniversary of pledge of allegiance to King Salman Saudi Arabians celebrate seventh anniversary of pledge of allegiance to King Salman
US officials criticize efforts to normalize ties with Syria’s Assad US officials criticize efforts to normalize ties with Syria’s Assad
Dubai’s Mashreqbank hit with $100 mln fine in US over Sudan sanctions Dubai’s Mashreqbank hit with $100 mln fine in US over Sudan sanctions
Before you go
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Explore More