Algeria to introduce VAT on sugar to cut imports, address health issues

Dubai’s Al Khaleej Sugar Refinery has agreed to build a major agro-industrial complex to produce beet sugar. (AP)
Algeria's decision to introduce tax on white and raw suga is also aimed at tackling the rise in diseases linked to the over-consumption of sugar. (File photo: AP)

Reuters, Algiers

Algeria will impose a 9 percent value-added tax on white and raw sugar from early next year to reduce imports and address health issues, Prime Minister Ayman Benabderrahmane said on Saturday.

OPEC member Algeria has been trying to cut spending on imports of food and other goods in a bid to narrow budget and trade deficits.

“Algeria imports around 2 million tonnes of sugar per year. It is ranked among the largest importers,” Benabderrahmane told parliament.

The tax introduction is also aimed at tackling the rise in diseases linked to the over-consumption of sugar, such as diabetes, hypertension, and cancer, he said.

