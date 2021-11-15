Dubai launches $272 million Future District Fund to invest in startups

Dubai launched on Monday its Future District Fund with one billion dirham ($272.29 million) to invest in startups, deputy ruler Sheikh Maktoum nin Mohammed said on Twitter.

“The aim of the fund is to support emerging companies in the technology sector and encourage digital companies to list in Dubai’s financial markets,” Sheikh Maktoum added.

