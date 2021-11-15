.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Dubai launches $272 million Future District Fund to invest in startups

  • Font
The iconic Gate Building in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) will be the new venue for Art Dubai 2021. (File photo)

Dubai launches $272 million Future District Fund to invest in startups

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Dubai launched on Monday its Future District Fund with one billion dirham ($272.29 million) to invest in startups, deputy ruler Sheikh Maktoum nin Mohammed said on Twitter.

“The aim of the fund is to support emerging companies in the technology sector and encourage digital companies to list in Dubai’s financial markets,” Sheikh Maktoum added.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

UAE rulers welcome successful bid to host COP28, promise accelerated climate action

Dubai Holding weighing IPO of TECOM Group: Sources

Dubai to list DEWA as public company: Deputy ruler

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia: Overseas pilgrims can apply for Umrah, prayer, visit permits via apps Saudi Arabia: Overseas pilgrims can apply for Umrah, prayer, visit permits via apps
Saif al-Islam Gaddafi registers as Libyan presidential candidate: Election official Saif al-Islam Gaddafi registers as Libyan presidential candidate: Election official
Top Content
Aftershocks of two earthquakes in Iran felt in the UAE, eastern Saudi Arabia Aftershocks of two earthquakes in Iran felt in the UAE, eastern Saudi Arabia
Saudi Crown Prince announces establishment of first ‘non-profit city in the world’ Saudi Crown Prince announces establishment of first ‘non-profit city in the world’
Scorpions kill three, injure hundreds in Egypt’s Aswan Scorpions kill three, injure hundreds in Egypt’s Aswan
Saudi Arabia’s Tawakkalna app now includes passport data Saudi Arabia’s Tawakkalna app now includes passport data
Japan's former princess Mako moves to New York with husband Japan's former princess Mako moves to New York with husband
Saudi Arabia: Overseas pilgrims can apply for Umrah, prayer, visit permits via apps Saudi Arabia: Overseas pilgrims can apply for Umrah, prayer, visit permits via apps
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More