.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Bitcoin drops toward $60,000, Ether falls lowest this month amid broad crypto dip

  • Font
Representations of the virtual currency Bitcoin and Ethereum stand on a motherboard in this picture illustration taken May 20, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)
Representations of the virtual currency Bitcoin and Ethereum stand on a motherboard in this picture illustration. (File Photo: Reuters)
Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin drops toward $60,000, Ether falls lowest this month amid broad crypto dip

Bloomberg

Published: Updated:

Cryptocurrencies fell on Tuesday, with Bitcoin sliding toward the $60,000 level and Ether touching one of its lowest levels this month.

Bitcoin, the largest digital token, was down 4 percent at about $61,300 as of 12:32 p.m. in Singapore. Second-ranked Ether slid as much as 6.8 percent. Global crypto market cap has dropped some 7 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.8 trillion, according tracker CoinGecko.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We’ve seen the US infrastructure bill get signed, which has initiated a selloff from traders who are concerned about regulation and taxation,” said Hayden Hughes, chief executive officer of Alpha Impact, a platform that allows investors to copy the strategies of other crypto traders.

“More recently, we’ve also been hearing reports that the Chinese government is set to announce new restrictions against large scale Bitcoin mining, including against state-owned enterprises,” he added.

New tax-reporting requirements for digital currencies are part of the $550 billion infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden just signed into law.

China, meanwhile, has imposed a broad crackdown on the crypto industry, in part due to the power consumption and potential environmental fallout of Bitcoin mining.

Bitcoin has more than doubled this year, while Ether is up about sixfold.

Both scaled records last week amid a fervor for digital assets driven by speculative demand and controversial arguments that they can hedge inflation risks.

Some technical indicators had suggested the strong run in cryptos was due for a pause. Digital tokens are in any case notoriously volatile.

It “would be unusual to keep moving up without corrections,” said Vijay Ayyar, head of Asia Pacific with crypto exchange Luno in Singapore. He argued that “we’re seeing a healthy pullback after a prolonged rally.”

Read more:

India planning to take progressive, forward-looking steps on digital currency

China to add cryptocurrency mining to ‘negative list’ of industries

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Man City boss Pep Guardiola surprises young football stars at Expo 2020 Dubai Man City boss Pep Guardiola surprises young football stars at Expo 2020 Dubai
Miss Universe opens online voting poll ahead of pageant to be held in Israel Miss Universe opens online voting poll ahead of pageant to be held in Israel
Top Content
Jordan requests gender confirmation of female Iran player, claims goalie is a man Jordan requests gender confirmation of female Iran player, claims goalie is a man
Saudi Arabia’s Tawakkalna app now includes passport data Saudi Arabia’s Tawakkalna app now includes passport data
In pictures: 27 academics and religious scholars granted Saudi Arabian citizenship In pictures: 27 academics and religious scholars granted Saudi Arabian citizenship
Pentagon says Iranian helicopter came close to US warship in Gulf of Oman Pentagon says Iranian helicopter came close to US warship in Gulf of Oman
Video shows women in Saudi struck by car prompting calls for pedestrian crossing Video shows women in Saudi struck by car prompting calls for pedestrian crossing
UK police identify Liverpool bombing suspect as Emad al-Swealmeen UK police identify Liverpool bombing suspect as Emad al-Swealmeen
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More