Bitcoin drops toward $60,000, Ether falls lowest this month amid broad crypto dip

Cryptocurrencies fell on Tuesday, with Bitcoin sliding toward the $60,000 level and Ether touching one of its lowest levels this month.

Bitcoin, the largest digital token, was down 4 percent at about $61,300 as of 12:32 p.m. in Singapore. Second-ranked Ether slid as much as 6.8 percent. Global crypto market cap has dropped some 7 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.8 trillion, according tracker CoinGecko.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“We’ve seen the US infrastructure bill get signed, which has initiated a selloff from traders who are concerned about regulation and taxation,” said Hayden Hughes, chief executive officer of Alpha Impact, a platform that allows investors to copy the strategies of other crypto traders.

“More recently, we’ve also been hearing reports that the Chinese government is set to announce new restrictions against large scale Bitcoin mining, including against state-owned enterprises,” he added.

New tax-reporting requirements for digital currencies are part of the $550 billion infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden just signed into law.

China, meanwhile, has imposed a broad crackdown on the crypto industry, in part due to the power consumption and potential environmental fallout of Bitcoin mining.

Bitcoin has more than doubled this year, while Ether is up about sixfold.

Both scaled records last week amid a fervor for digital assets driven by speculative demand and controversial arguments that they can hedge inflation risks.

Some technical indicators had suggested the strong run in cryptos was due for a pause. Digital tokens are in any case notoriously volatile.

It “would be unusual to keep moving up without corrections,” said Vijay Ayyar, head of Asia Pacific with crypto exchange Luno in Singapore. He argued that “we’re seeing a healthy pullback after a prolonged rally.”

Read more:

India planning to take progressive, forward-looking steps on digital currency

China to add cryptocurrency mining to ‘negative list’ of industries