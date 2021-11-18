.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Turkish lira sinks as central bank slashes interest rates

  • Font
A money changer holds Turkish lira banknotes at a currency exchange office in Ankara, Turkey October 12, 2021. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan
A money changer holds Turkish lira banknotes at a currency exchange office in Ankara, Turkey October 12, 2021. (Reuters)

Turkish lira sinks as central bank slashes interest rates

AFP

Published: Updated:

The Turkish lira sank further on Thursday as the central bank slashed interest rates for the third consecutive month following pressure to do so from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The bank cut its policy rate from 16 to 15 percent despite rising inflation and a fast-depreciating currency.

The lira, the worst performing emerging market currency in 2021, sank to an all-time low of 10.98 against the dollar ahead of the announcement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It was later trading at 10.84 lira against the dollar.

Erdogan, an outspoken opponent of high interest rates to promote investment and economic growth, on Wednesday pressed for rate cut.

“As long as I am in this position, I will continue to fight against (high) interest rates, I will continue to fight against inflation,” he said.

The lira has lost 31 percent of its value against the dollar since the start of the year and the annual inflation rate has reached nearly 20 percent – quadruple the government target.

Turks are converting their liras into foreign currencies and gold to try and preserve their dwindling savings as a result.

Read more:

Turkish opposition parties join ranks to push out Erdogan: Report

Turkey’s Erdogan wades again into central bank policy, looks to see lower rates

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE, Israel to jointly design unmanned military, commercial vessels UAE, Israel to jointly design unmanned military, commercial vessels
Iran is leading state sponsor of terrorism, ISIS remains a threat to US: Official Iran is leading state sponsor of terrorism, ISIS remains a threat to US: Official
Top Content
UN: ISIS now in all Afghan provinces, Taliban responding with extrajudicial killings UN: ISIS now in all Afghan provinces, Taliban responding with extrajudicial killings
Long-term study shows coffee, tea could be linked to lower risk of stroke, dementia Long-term study shows coffee, tea could be linked to lower risk of stroke, dementia
US Defense Secretary: Russia should explain its troop buildup near Ukraine US Defense Secretary: Russia should explain its troop buildup near Ukraine
Open for tourism: Inside the mega hotels opening in Saudi Arabia Open for tourism: Inside the mega hotels opening in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia arrests nine in possession of 391 kgs of hashish Saudi Arabia arrests nine in possession of 391 kgs of hashish
Philippines accuses Chinese vessels of firing water cannon at its boats Philippines accuses Chinese vessels of firing water cannon at its boats
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More