.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Bahrain central bank governor expects real GDP to grow 3.1 pct in 2021

  • Font
General view of Bahrain World Trade Center is seen during early evening hours in Manama, Bahrain, May 2, 2020. (Reuters)
Economy

Bahrain central bank governor expects real GDP to grow 3.1 pct in 2021

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Bahrain’s central bank governor, Rasheed Mohammed al-Maraj, said in an interview published on Sunday he expects real gross domestic product to grow 3.1 percent in 2021.

The governor told local newspaper Albilad that foreign reserves increased to 1.63 billion dinars ($4.32 billion) in September, and they were expected to keep growing because of the expected increase in revenues due to higher oil prices.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Bahrain last month revealed details of a new economic growth and fiscal balance plan that pushes a zero-deficit target back by two years to 2024 from 2022 and increases value-added tax to 10 percent from 5 percent.

A government statement said the updated fiscal balance program also included reducing expenditure and project spend, streamlining distribution of cash subsidies to citizens, and new government services revenue initiatives.

Read more:

Bahrain details fiscal balance plan as zero-deficit target delayed to 2024

Bahrain’s Investcorp to launch $500 mln pre-IPO fund, to list 5th Saudi company: FII

Bahrain aims to reach net zero carbon emissions in 2060

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Iran-backed Houthis continue to detain US, UN employees: State Department Iran-backed Houthis continue to detain US, UN employees: State Department
Top US defense official to make ‘very clear’ Washington’s commitment to Middle East Top US defense official to make ‘very clear’ Washington’s commitment to Middle East
Top Content
Prophet’s Holy Mosque open for prayers without an appointment or permit: Officials Prophet’s Holy Mosque open for prayers without an appointment or permit: Officials
Ultraconservative Iran MP’s office torched after protest remarks Ultraconservative Iran MP’s office torched after protest remarks
Iranian navy seizes foreign ship in Gulf waters allegedly smuggling diesel: Report Iranian navy seizes foreign ship in Gulf waters allegedly smuggling diesel: Report
China tennis player Peng Shuai will reappear in public ‘soon’: Global Times editor China tennis player Peng Shuai will reappear in public ‘soon’: Global Times editor
Sudan military to reinstate ousted PM Hamdok after agreement reached Sudan military to reinstate ousted PM Hamdok after agreement reached
Lebanon needs to show that Hezbollah can change behavior: Bahrain FM Lebanon needs to show that Hezbollah can change behavior: Bahrain FM
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More