Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector adopts technology, innovation to provide jobs

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar al-Khorayef said the Kingdom’s industrial sector adopts technology and innovation to create job opportunities for citizens, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Monday.

Al-Khorayef cited the launch of NEOM Industrial City “Oxagon” which represents a qualitative leap for the industrial sector in the Kingdom, switching to clean energy as per the objectives of the Saudi Green and Green Middle East initiatives.

Addressing the Global Summit for Industry and Manufacturing (GMIS) held in the United Arab Emirates, the minister explained that Saudi Arabia has demonstrated a high capacity and efficiency in handling the COVID-19 pandemic while giving priority for human health and safety, business continuity, and supporting the economy.

“The minister underlined that what has been done since the launch of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 in terms of regulations, legislation and investments in communications infrastructure were paramount for overcoming the pandemic,” according to SPA.

Al-Khorayef stressed that Saudi Arabia has great ambitions in the development of the industrial sector, adding that they are important to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and their role in diversifying the economic base and providing investment and job opportunities for citizens.

He added that the industrial system in the Kingdom aims to help industrial investors achieve their work, meet their goals and obtain promising opportunities for growth and development, not only in meeting the local need but also increase exports to make the Kingdom a global logistics platform.

