Iraq backs OPEC’s existing plan for gradual output rise, ministry says

A general view of Abadan oil refinery in southwest Iran, is pictured from Iraqi side of Shatt al-Arab in Al-Faw south of Basra, Iraq September 21, 2019. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani
A general view of Abadan oil refinery in southwest Iran, is pictured from Iraqi side of Shatt al-Arab in Al-Faw south of Basra, Iraq September 21, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters, Dubai

Published: Updated:

Iraq backs continuing OPEC’s existing plan to raise the group’s output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) each month since August, the oil ministry said on Thursday, saying the outlook for the oil market was unclear due to turbulence in global markets.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries was cautious about increasing or decreasing oil supply because oil markets remained fragile, the ministry said in a statement carried by the state news agency.

