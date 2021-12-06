.
Dubai’s Sheikh Mohammed issues decree to reconstitute free zones council

An aerial view of Jebel Ali Port in Dubai October 25, 2010. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah (UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Tags: CITYSCAPE BUSINESS)
Reuters

The ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, on Monday issued a decree to reconstitute the board of the Dubai Free Zones Council, state news agency WAM reported.

It was not immediately clear from the report which positions had changed.

Developing

