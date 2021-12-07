In privatization drive, Bahrain plans to list Bahrain Bourse next year

.
File photo of traders at the Bahrain Bourse in Manama, Bahrain. (Reuters)
Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Bahrain plans to list Bahrain Bourse in 2022, the stock exchange chief said while speaking to Al Arabiya TV on Tuesday.

The country also aims to reduce government ownership in publicly trading companies, the bourse chief added without providing further details.

Bahrain intends to list five more companies on its stock exchange next year including Bahrain Airport Services Company, and introduce a digital currency, according to a report by Sky News Arabia on Sunday.

Read more: Bahrain approves first phase of metro project costing $2 bln

