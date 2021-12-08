.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Bahrain parliament approves value-added tax increase to 10 percent

  • Font
A Central Bank of Bahrain official shows a new BD$10 (Bahraini 10 Dinars Note) on the first day of its release in Bahraini capital of Manama March 17, 2008. (File photo: Reuters)
A Central Bank of Bahrain official shows a new BD$10 (Bahraini 10 Dinars Note) on the first day of its release in Bahraini capital of Manama March 17, 2008. (File photo: Reuters)

Bahrain parliament approves value-added tax increase to 10 percent

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Bahrain's parliament has approved the doubling of value-added tax to 10 percent, a member of parliament said, a reform that is part of plans to fix the Gulf state's heavily indebted finances.

Rated below investment grade, Bahrain was bailed out to avoid a credit crunch in 2018 with a $10 billion package from wealthy neighbors Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

That money was linked to a set of fiscal reforms, but after the coronavirus crisis strained its finances, Bahrain in September postponed plans to balance its budget by two years and announced plans to increase a value-added tax.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Parliament recognized the measure was “a critical pillar of the kingdom’s fiscal balance program”, Ahmed Al Salloom, member of parliament and chairman of the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The VAT increase, expected to start next year, could contribute receipts of about three percent of gross domestic product in the next few years, up from about 1.7 percent this year, ratings agency S&P Global Ratings has estimated.

Bahrain's public debt climbed to 133 percent of gross domestic product last year from 102 percent in 2019, the International Monetary Fund has said.

“The successful approval of the VAT increase by parliament is a critical milestone within our economic recovery plans and our aim of achieving a balanced budget by 2024,” the ministry of finance said.

Read more:

In privatization drive, Bahrain plans to list Bahrain Bourse next year

Bahrain gets $2 billion with second bond sale of the year

Bahrain outlook improves on fiscal reforms, S&P says

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Obituary: Mustafa Ben Halim, Libya’s third prime minister, dies aged 100 Obituary: Mustafa Ben Halim, Libya’s third prime minister, dies aged 100
Saudi camel beauty pageant clamps down on Botox cheats Saudi camel beauty pageant clamps down on Botox cheats
Top Content
UAE minister urges private sector to adopt shorter work week, adjust benefits UAE minister urges private sector to adopt shorter work week, adjust benefits
UAE issues new 50 dirham note to commemorate Golden Jubilee UAE issues new 50 dirham note to commemorate Golden Jubilee
UAE government moves to 4.5 day working week, weekends to be on Saturdays, Sundays UAE government moves to 4.5 day working week, weekends to be on Saturdays, Sundays
Saudi Arabia and Oman open first direct land link Saudi Arabia and Oman open first direct land link
Pfizer vaccine shot provides partial Omicron shield in early study Pfizer vaccine shot provides partial Omicron shield in early study
Saudi camel beauty pageant clamps down on Botox cheats Saudi camel beauty pageant clamps down on Botox cheats
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More