.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Turkish government to present extra budget as lira dives

  • Font
People stand outside a currency exchange office in Istanbul, Turkey November 23, 2021. (Reuters)
People stand outside a currency exchange office in Istanbul, Turkey November 23, 2021. (Reuters)

Turkish government to present extra budget as lira dives

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Turkish government is soon expected to present to parliament an additional budget for next year, two officials said, because a sharp lira selloff has strained the existing budget with pending wage hikes and other new expenditures.

The move comes after the lira lost around half its value against the dollar this year, sharply eroding Turks' earnings, and with the main 2022 budget currently in the final stages of being debated and approved in parliament.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The officials said the additional budget is expected to take into account a minimum wage hike, and raises in civil servants' salaries and pension payments, as well other measures to support businesses hit by the lira slide and surging inflation.

They said the extra budget would be presented once debate on the main one has been completed in parliament, which is expected this week. The Treasury declined to comment on the issue.

Read more:

Turkish lira plummets to new low, central bank intervenes

Erdogan hopes to salvage relations with the Gulf to save Turkey’s economy

S&P lowers Turkey outlook to negative, citing ‘rising risks’

Erdogan asks Turks to trust new economic model as lira weakens

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Cyprus finance minister says Turkey’s aggression towards its neighbors is an obstacle Cyprus finance minister says Turkey’s aggression towards its neighbors is an obstacle
Saudi Arabia set to announce budget for 2022, deficit likely to be narrowed down Saudi Arabia set to announce budget for 2022, deficit likely to be narrowed down
Top Content
India's Harnaaz Sandhu becomes Miss Universe 70th winner India's Harnaaz Sandhu becomes Miss Universe 70th winner
Watch: Football legend Lionel Messi visits Expo 2020 Dubai Watch: Football legend Lionel Messi visits Expo 2020 Dubai
Oman detects first two cases of COVID-19 variant omicron Oman detects first two cases of COVID-19 variant omicron
First UK patient has died from omicron variant First UK patient has died from omicron variant
PIF to invest up to 1 trillion riyals in Saudi Arabia by 2025 PIF to invest up to 1 trillion riyals in Saudi Arabia by 2025
Saudi Arabia set to reconsider 15 percent VAT rate: Finance minister Saudi Arabia set to reconsider 15 percent VAT rate: Finance minister
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More