Crypto exchange Binance signs agreement with Dubai World Trade Centre

The logo of Binance is seen on their exhibition stand at the Delta Summit, Malta's official Blockchain and Digital Innovation event promoting cryptocurrency, in St Julian's, Malta October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
The logo of Binance is seen on their exhibition stand at the Delta Summit, Malta's official Blockchain and Digital Innovation event promoting cryptocurrency, in St Julian's, Malta October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters, Dubai

Published: Updated:

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance on Tuesday said it has signed a cooperation agreement with Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA), which is working to establish an international virtual asset ecosystem.

The Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) on Monday said it will become a crypto zone and regulator for cryptocurrencies and other virtual assets, part of efforts by the United Arab Emirates to attract new business as regional economic competition heats up.

