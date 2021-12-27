Abu Dhabi Global Market switches to Monday to Friday working week

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) has announced that it will commence a Monday to Friday working week from January 1, 2022, with Saturday and Sunday as the universal weekend.

The new ADGM working week arrangement serves to bolster the UAE’s lead as the first nation in the world to initiate a four and half days work week, the company said in a statement.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In December the UAE announced that it is aligning its working week with most global markets and changing to a Saturday-Sunday weekend from the New Year.

In a statement, Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, chairman of ADGM, said: “As an IFC strategically positioned along the East-West trade corridors, ADGM has been a vital partner and business enabler to local and international stakeholders and customers, augmenting their expansion plans and business objectives.”

“With the working week in sync with the rest of the global markets, new and more market participants can benefit from the vast business opportunities and investment possibilities in the UAE and wider MENA region with ADGM as their nexus to growth.”

“ADGM remains committed and will continue to advance the economic competitiveness and sustainability of Abu Dhabi and the UAE through its innovativeness, robust regulatory frameworks, connectivity and world-class services.”



ADGM has more than 3700 registered entities.

Read more:

International banks in UAE to switch to Mon-Fri work week