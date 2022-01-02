.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Dubai ruler approves 2022 budget with $16.3 billion expenditure

  • Font
UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 22, 2015. (File photo: Reuters)
UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 22, 2015. (File photo: Reuters)

Dubai ruler approves 2022 budget with $16.3 billion expenditure

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates prime minister and Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has approved Dubai’s budget for the fiscal years 2022-2024, with a total expenditure of $49 billion (181 billion dirhams), Dubai’s deputy ruler said in a tweet on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The budget includes expenditure of $16.3 billion (59.95 billion dirhams) for 2022, the tweet said.

Read more:

Expo 2020 Dubai to host ‘world’s longest New Year’s Eve celebration’

Expo 2020 Dubai continues to operate safely, responsibly amid COVID-19: Organizers

Visitor numbers to Expo 2020 Dubai continue to climb despite COVID-19 concerns

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia celebrates New Year’s Eve for first time in Boulevard Riyadh City Saudi Arabia celebrates New Year’s Eve for first time in Boulevard Riyadh City
Ghani blames US deal with Taliban for fall of Afghanistan Ghani blames US deal with Taliban for fall of Afghanistan
Top Content
Watch: Snow turns Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk region white on New Year’s Day Watch: Snow turns Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk region white on New Year’s Day
Saudi Arabia celebrates New Year’s Eve for first time in Boulevard Riyadh City Saudi Arabia celebrates New Year’s Eve for first time in Boulevard Riyadh City
UAE to ban non-vaccinated citizens from traveling abroad from January 10 UAE to ban non-vaccinated citizens from traveling abroad from January 10
Ras Al Khaimah sets two Guinness World Records through 2022 New Year fireworks show Ras Al Khaimah sets two Guinness World Records through 2022 New Year fireworks show
UAE and four other countries take seats on UN Security Council UAE and four other countries take seats on UN Security Council
Clash in southeast of Iran kills three IRGC members, six ‘armed criminals’ Clash in southeast of Iran kills three IRGC members, six ‘armed criminals’
Before you go
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Virtual: China’s secret hypersonic missile test worries US, the West
Explore More