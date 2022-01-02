Dubai ruler approves 2022 budget with $16.3 billion expenditure

The United Arab Emirates prime minister and Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has approved Dubai’s budget for the fiscal years 2022-2024, with a total expenditure of $49 billion (181 billion dirhams), Dubai’s deputy ruler said in a tweet on Sunday.

The budget includes expenditure of $16.3 billion (59.95 billion dirhams) for 2022, the tweet said.

