.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

BMW claims victory over Mercedes in global luxury-sales race

  • Font
The headquarters of German car maker BMW in Munich. (File Photo: AFP)
The headquarters of German car maker BMW in Munich. (File Photo: AFP)

BMW claims victory over Mercedes in global luxury-sales race

Bloomberg

Published: Updated:

BMW AG says it beat Mercedes-Benz in global premium-car sales last year, the first time it has trumped its German archrival since 2015.

“Proudly claiming number one position in the global premium automotive segment for the BMW brand in 2021,” BMW’s head of sales Pieter Nota wrote in a post on LinkedIn Monday, crediting the win to the company’s product lineup and operational performance.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

BMW didn’t yet detail full-year sales numbers, but deliveries have been tracking ahead of the Daimler AG brand for much of this year. The Munich-based automaker has been less affected by the global shortage of semiconductors that has snarled production lines globally.

A number of carmakers who had signaled the worst of the chip crunch to be over after a tough third quarter have started to walk back those expectations. Mercedes on Monday said scarce supply of the components will continue to grip the industry during the first half of the year and urged more capacity to be added globally.

BMW will report its full-year sales numbers on Jan. 12, according to a spokeswoman. The automaker delivered 1.7 million BMW-branded vehicles through the first nine months of the year, it said previously, exceeding Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz by more than 112,000 vehicles.

Read more: BMW ramping up move into electric cars

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Analysis: Hamdok resigning, Sudan’s future and need for international intervention Analysis: Hamdok resigning, Sudan’s future and need for international intervention
In rare instance, Lebanese government rebukes Hezbollah and its leader In rare instance, Lebanese government rebukes Hezbollah and its leader
Top Content
UAE reports over 3,400 percent increase in COVID-19 cases in December UAE reports over 3,400 percent increase in COVID-19 cases in December
Video shows girl catching escaped lion in Kuwait: Report Video shows girl catching escaped lion in Kuwait: Report
UAE announces 2,515 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours UAE announces 2,515 new COVID-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours
In rare instance, Lebanese government rebukes Hezbollah and its leader In rare instance, Lebanese government rebukes Hezbollah and its leader
Iran threatens revenge for Soleimani killing if former US President Trump not tried Iran threatens revenge for Soleimani killing if former US President Trump not tried
Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 case numbers rise by one-third Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 case numbers rise by one-third
Before you go
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Explore More