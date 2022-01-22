Saudi Arabia supports sustainability while ensuring global energy security: Al-Jadaan

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan said on Friday that the Kingdom supports sustainability while ensuring energy security and the inevitability of moving to a green and sustainable global economy, “based on a flexible and thoughtful approach, to ensure energy security and economic stability in the long term.”

Al-Jadaan remarks came during his participation in the virtual panel discussion organized by the World Economic Forum, Davos Agenda under the title: Building Future Preparedness.

He said the past two years have provided many lessons to build economic resilience and a better future preparedness, like the “the need for a bold, decisive, data driven action in risk mitigation, while balancing public health, social, and economic needs simultaneously,” according to a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Al-Jadaan said: “G20 agreed to form a joint task force from the ministries of health and finance to ensure the world is better prepared for the future, and it is important that we support these efforts,” pointing that the COVID-19 pandemic provided the world with a clear lesson that no country can fight the epidemic alone since any pandemic requires greater international cooperation.

The Minister of Finance also clarified that the transformation in the field of energy and sustainable development are two main factors to be able to build a resilient global economy, but the threat that is often ignored is the need to ensure energy security, so that the matter is not negatively affected by the transformation.

Al-Jadaan stressed that the “G20 is working with the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and other multilateral institutions to find a way to better prepare for potential crises in the future by continuing structural reforms and managing risks, noting that in the past, it took years to produce vaccines, yet today, with collective cooperation, whether from the private sector or the government, we were able to deal well with the crisis, we were able to provide support to low-income countries and we were able to provide relief efforts in agreement with the G20 and Paris Club, while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreed to distribute the equivalent of $650 billion from its special drawing rights to support liquidity,” according to SPA.

