Lebanon finance minister says no deal yet on FX rate in budget draft

Lebanon’s finance minister said on Monday there was still no agreement on an exchange rate to be applied in the 2022 draft budget, “but numbers might not be far from” rates of 15,000 to 20,000 Lebanese pounds per dollar, local television Al Jadeed reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The minister, Youssef Khalil, was referring to rates reported by Reuters on Friday when an official source said this range would be applied for calculating operating expenses in the budget, moving away from the previously used official rate of 1,500.

The pound has lost more than 90 percent of its value since Lebanon slumped into financial crisis in 2019. While the official exchange rate is still 1,500 pounds per dollar, on a parallel market one dollar fetches around 23,000 pounds.

The government met on Monday for the first time in more than three months and will hold successive sessions from Tuesday until the budget draft is completed.

Khalil added that the exchange rate determined by the Central Bank’s Sayrafa platform would be applied to customs transactions in the draft budget.

Read more:

Lebanon must not be platform for hostility: Kuwaiti FM

France says UAE to join French-Saudi fund to support Lebanon

In rare instance, Lebanese government rebukes Hezbollah and its leader