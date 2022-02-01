UAE’s Free zones to crimp fiscal benefits of newly announced corporate tax: Moody’s
The fiscal benefits of United Arab Emirates’ new corporate tax will be constrained by the large role of free zones, which are exempt from the tax, on its non-oil economy, rating agency Moody’s Investors Service said on Tuesday.
The UAE will introduce its first tax on business profits, a levy of 9 percent, in June 2023, and Tuesday’s reaction was the first by a major ratingagencies on the country’s biggest fiscal reform since 2018, when it introduced value-added tax.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
It and other Gulf oil-producing countries are seeking ways to make their economies less reliant on oil.
Moody’s said that, while broadly credit negative for domestic UAE companies, the tax’s overall impact on large corporates would be muted because of the free zones as well other potential offsetting levers such as increasing prices, optimizing cost structures, and cutting dividends.
The UAE is a magnet for the globe’s ultra-rich, and its share markets fell on Tuesday on the tax announcement.
In the UAE’s free zones, foreign companies can operate under light regulation and foreign investors take 100 percent ownership in companies.
Most other Gulf nations levy corporate taxes on foreign companies but only Oman taxes domestic ones too.
Read more: UAE introduces federal tax on business profits from June 2023: Statement
-
UAE introduces federal tax on business profits from June 2023: StatementThe United Arab Emirates will introduce a federal corporate tax on business profits starting from June 1, 2023 for the first time, the Finance ... Gulf
-
UAE’s biggest lender FAB sees dip in share prices despite record profitsFirst Abu Dhabi Bank, the United Arab Emirates’ biggest lender, posted a record net profit in 2021, fueled by the country’s economic recovery from the ... Economy
-
Turkey, UAE sign FX swap deal worth $5 billionTurkey signed a $4.9 billion currency swap agreement with the UAE, boosting dwindling foreign-exchange reserves depleted by the country’s financial ... Banking & Finance
-
Unit 2 of UAE’s Barakah nuclear plant to start operations within months: ENEC CEOThe second unit of the United Arab Emirates’ Barakah nuclear power plant is set to begin commercial operations in coming months, the Emirates Nuclear ... Energy
-
UAE energy minister looks ahead to supply 400,000 bpd, ‘not worried’ about short termUAE energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Wednesday that he was “not worried about the short term” when asked about predictions that oil prices ... Energy