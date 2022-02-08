SoftBank Group posts $251 mln third quarter profit; Arm deal collapses
SoftBank Group Corp reported on Tuesday that it had squeezed out a net profit of 29 billion yen ($251 million) for the quarter from October to December, as tech portfolio valuations weaken at its Vision Fund unit.
The result compared with a profit of 1.17 trillion yen in the same period a year earlier, when SoftBank booked what was at the time a record quarterly result as its portfolio rallied.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
After tech unicorns plunged into the "valley of the coronavirus "in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son rode a recovery in valuations as startups such as e-commerce firm Coupang came to market.
Now valuations are again under pressure as investors cast a skeptical eye over tech firms promising future profits and central banks move towards paring pandemic stimulus.
The Vision Fund unit posted an investment gain of 111.45 billion yen during the quarter.
Many portfolio companies are trading below their listing price, with office-sharing firm WeWork, ridehailer Grab and used-car platform Auto1 all falling during the quarter.
The group's exposure to China has also affected performance, as regulators take action against tech firms. Shares of e-commerce giant Alibaba, in which SoftBank has a stake, dropped a fifth in the three months to the end of December.
Such assets are used by the group for loans as it invests through its Vision Fund unit, which runs the $100 billion Vision Fund and a smaller second fund.
Vision Fund 2, which had $51 billion in committed capital at December-end, has invested $43.1 billion in more than 200 startups.
SoftBank said separately on Tuesday its deal to sell chip designer Arm to Nvidia had fallen through amid regulatory hurdles.
The earnings come at a watershed moment for the conglomerate as senior executives exit the firm, including Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure, who led the restructuring of WeWork and launched the group's Latin American-focused fund.
Son, who three months ago said SoftBank was in a "blizzard," will speak at a news conference at 4:30pm local time (0730 GMT).
Read more: PIF’s partnership with SoftBank an unprecedented success in tech investing
-
PIF’s partnership with SoftBank an unprecedented success in tech investingSovereign wealth funds the world over have grown more aggressive in unlocking the most promising investments that bring long-term returns and maximize ... Economy
-
Japanese major Softbank Group Q1 net profit down 39 pct on-yearInvestment giant SoftBank Group said on Tuesday net profit plunged 39 percent in the first quarter, following gains in the same period last year ... Economy
-
SoftBank-backed construction startup Katerra files for bankruptcy protection in USConstruction startup Katerra Inc, which is backed by SoftBank Group Corp, said on Sunday it has filed for bankruptcy protection in the United ... Economy
-
SoftBank tech fund in talks to invest in Dubai’s top cloud kitchen Kitopi: SourcesSoftBank Group Corp is in talks to invest in Dubai “cloud kitchen” Kitopi’s latest funding round through its second technology fund, sources familiar ... Economy
-
Surging market, Vision Fund earnings push SoftBank shares past dot-com peakFor Masayoshi Son, these days are even better than the dot-com bubble.Shares in the Japanese billionaire’s SoftBank Group Corp. surged in Tokyo on ... Technology
-
SoftBank says first-half net profit soar 346.7 pct to $18 bln in strong recoverySoftBank Group said on Monday its first-half net profit soared 346.7 percent, sealing a strong recovery after a massive annual loss, as tech stocks ... Technology
-
SoftBank reports $8.9 billion annual net loss amid coronavirus, WeWorkStruggling Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group on Monday reported an $8.9 billion annual net loss, as the coronavirus pandemic compounded woes caused ... Coronavirus
-
SoftBank shares taper from 20-year highs, down 2.76 percentShares in Japanese technology giant SoftBank tapered Wednesday from 20-year highs on Tuesday.SoftBank shares had closed 4.6 percent higher at 6,190 ... Financial Markets