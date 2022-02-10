Warning against cryptocurrency, India central bank chief says tulips have more value
India’s central bank chief delivered a stark warning against investing in cryptocurrencies, saying they lacked the underlying value of even a tulip - in a reference to a speculative bubble that gripped the Netherlands in the 17th Century.
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das gave his withering assessment of the digital currency craze just days after the Indian government established a taxation framework for cryptocurrencies.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Advocates who had feared New Delhi might even ban digital currencies took the imposition of a tax as a sign of official acceptance, despite the grave reservations held by the country’s central bank.
“Private cryptocurrency is a huge threat to macro-economic stability and financial stability...investors should keep this in mind that they are investing at their own risk,” Das said in a news conference following a monetary policy meeting.
“And these cryptocurrencies have no underlying (value) -- not even a tulip,” he warned.
Sometimes referred to as “tulipmania,” the Dutch tulip bulb market bubble in the 1600s, became a parable of greed.
Having warned that private cryptocurrencies could undermine the RBI’s ability to maintain financial stability, the central bank has plans to launch its own digital currency sometime next year.
There are an estimated 15 million to 20 million crypto investors in India, with total crypto holdings of around 400 billion Indian rupees ($5.34 billion).
No official data is available on the size of the Indian crypto market.
Read more: India to launch state-backed ‘digital rupee,’ tax cryptocurrency up to 30 pct
-
India to launch state-backed ‘digital rupee,’ tax cryptocurrency up to 30 pctIndia will introduce a state-backed “digital rupee” and impose a 30 percent tax on profits from virtual currencies, the government announced ... Economy
-
Facebook, Xiaomi among others in fight for India’s $1 trillion digital loan marketIndia’s digital loan market is becoming a battleground for companies from Facebook Inc. to Xiaomi Corp., seeking a foothold in what’s set to be a $1 ... Technology
-
India planning to take progressive, forward-looking steps on digital currencyIndia is planning progressive and forward-looking measures on issues related to cryptocurrencies, a move that could be a departure from its earlier ... Technology
-
US suspends tariffs on Britain, India, EU nations in digital tax disputeThe US government announced Wednesday it is suspending for six months any punitive tariffs on Britain, India and four European nations while it works ... Economy
-
US condemns digital taxes on US tech firms by Italy, India, TurkeyThe United States on Wednesday criticized taxes imposed on tech companies by Italy, India and Turkey, but held off on hitting the countries with ... Technology
-
India’s Reliance’s digital unit Jio wins Qualcomm backing in boost to 5G plansIndia’s Reliance Industries said on Sunday Qualcomm Inc’s investment arm will buy a 0.15 per cent stake in its digital unit Jio Platforms for 7.3 ... Technology
-
India’s Reliance says Abu Dhabi’s ADIA will invest $752 mln in its digital unitIndian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries said on Sunday that the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will buy 1.16 percent of its ... Financial Markets
-
India’s Reliance says global investment firm TPG to invest $598 mln in digital unitIndian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries said on Saturday that global investment firm TPG will buy a 0.93 percent stake in its digital ... Technology