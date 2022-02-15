.
Saudi cabinet approves licensing third digital bank: Central bank

The Saudi cabinet convenes on February 15, 2022. (SPA)
The Saudi cabinet approves licensing D360 Bank, the third digital bank in the Kingdom. (SPA)
Saudi Vision 2030

Reuters, Cairo

Published: Updated:

The Saudi cabinet has approved the licensing of a third digital bank, called D360 Bank, with a capital of 1.65 billion riyals ($440 million), the central bank said on Tuesday.

The Kingdom’s sovereign Public Investment Fund is part of the consortium of companies and investors launching the new lender, it said in a statement.

The two other digital banks, STC Bank and Saudi Digital Bank, were licensed last year.

The creation of digital banks in the Kingdom is part of a financial development program contained in a massive reform program known as Saudi Vision 2030.

