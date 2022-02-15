Saudi cabinet approves licensing third digital bank: Central bank
The Saudi cabinet has approved the licensing of a third digital bank, called D360 Bank, with a capital of 1.65 billion riyals ($440 million), the central bank said on Tuesday.
The Kingdom’s sovereign Public Investment Fund is part of the consortium of companies and investors launching the new lender, it said in a statement.
The two other digital banks, STC Bank and Saudi Digital Bank, were licensed last year.
The creation of digital banks in the Kingdom is part of a financial development program contained in a massive reform program known as Saudi Vision 2030.
