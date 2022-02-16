Egypt economy grew 8.3 pct in Q2, full fiscal year GDP seen above 6 pct: PM Madbouly
Egypt’s economy grew 8.3 percent in the second quarter of the fiscal year and 9 percent in the first half, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly told a news conference in Cairo on Wednesday.
Gross domestic product growth should exceed 6 percent for the whole fiscal year that ends June 30, he said.
The economy grew 1.3 percent in the first half of the 2020-2021 fiscal year, Planning Minister Hala al-Said told the conference.
According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Egypt was one of the few emerging market economies to grow in 2020 as
a result of government incentives and support to sectors hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Inflation has returned to levels that prevailed before the pandemic, Madbouly said, adding that the country was on track to
keep annual increases in the consumer prices index contained at 7 percent plus or minus two percentage points.
Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation quickened to 7.3 percent year on year in January, its highest since August 2019,
from 5.9 percent in December, acccording to the statistics agency.
