Lebanon central bank extends unlimited sale of dollars to banks until end-March
Lebanon’s central bank on Wednesday extended a circular allowing banks to purchase dollars with no ceiling via the bank’s Sayrafa exchange platform until the end of March, a central bank statement said.
The bank had lifted the ceiling last month, a move governor Riad Salameh said aimed to curb volatility in the exchange market.
