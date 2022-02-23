.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Lebanon central bank extends unlimited sale of dollars to banks until end-March

  • Font
US dollar banknotes and Lebanese pounds are pictured at a currency exchange shop in Beirut, Lebanon March 2, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)
US dollar banknotes and Lebanese pounds are pictured at a currency exchange shop in Beirut, Lebanon March 2, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)
Lebanon economy

Lebanon central bank extends unlimited sale of dollars to banks until end-March

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Lebanon’s central bank on Wednesday extended a circular allowing banks to purchase dollars with no ceiling via the bank’s Sayrafa exchange platform until the end of March, a central bank statement said.

The bank had lifted the ceiling last month, a move governor Riad Salameh said aimed to curb volatility in the exchange market.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Lebanon thwarts three attacks by ISIS-linked militants

Lebanon Central Bank chief Riad Salameh hit by travel ban

Lebanon judges to visit Paris over central bank chief probe

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More