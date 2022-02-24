Russian cenbank says will start FX interventions as rouble tanks

The Russian central bank will start interventions on the currency market and will offer extra liquidity to the banking sector to secure financial stability, the bank said on Thursday.

“To stabilize the situation on the financial market, the Bank of Russia has decided to start interventions in the foreign exchange market,” the central bank said in a statement, adding that it and other financial institutions: “have clear action plans for any scenario.”

The rouble crashed to an all-time low on Thursday after President Vladimir Putin authorized what he called a special military operation in Ukraine.

