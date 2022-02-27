UAE’s non-oil foreign trade up 27 pct to $517 bln in 2021, says Dubai Ruler
The United Arab Emirates recorded a 27 percent year-on-year jump in its non-oil foreign trade to 1.9 trillion dirhams ($517 billion) in 2021, Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum said on Sunday.
The Emirates said in October that non-oil foreign trade rose by 27 percent in the first half of last year to 900 billion dirhams.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani Al Zeyoudi said on Sunday this “record single-year leap... pushes our trade activity beyond pre-COVID levels.”
“Our goal is to double this figure in the next few years. This will be achieved through a bold trade agenda that includes comprehensive agreements with key markets... We look forward delivering even better results in 2022.”
Read more:
UAE eyes more trade pacts to secure billions in investments
India, UAE eye $100 bln in annual trade after signing trade pact
DIFC achieves best annual performance to date with $244 million in 2021 revenues
-
UAE official Gargash says UAE encourages political solution to Ukraine conflictThe diplomatic adviser to the UAE president Anwar Gargash said on Sunday that the UAE rejects military solutions and encourages a political settlement ... World News
-
Explainer: What are the UAE’s updated COVID-19 rules, protocols?The United Arab Emirates has relaxed it’s COVID-19 rules, altering some long-standing directives regarding masks, travel, quarantine, and PCR testing ... Coronavirus
-
UAE designates 1 individual, 5 entities as terrorists for supporting Yemen’s HouthisThe UAE designated one individual and five entities on its list of persons and organizations supporting terrorism for their role in supporting Yemen’s ... Gulf
-
UAE’s Etisalat Group launches new brand identity marking global strategyUAE’s Etisalat Group has unveiled a new brand identity – e& – marking the transformation ambitions of the telecommunication giant into a global ... Technology
-
UAE FM stresses ‘strength’ of ties with Russia in phone call with Lavrov: MinistryUAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the “strength” of ties to Russia in a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in a phone call ... Gulf
-
UAE’s First Abu Dhabi Bank set to sell $500 million sukukFirst Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the United Arab Emirates’ largest lender, is set to sell $500 million in sukuk, a Sharia-compliant bond, at 75 basis ... Banking & Finance
-
UAE plans to buy 12 L-15 aircrafts from ChinaThe UAE Ministry of Defense said it plans to buy 12 L-15 aircrafts from China, state news agency (WAM) reported on Wednesday.The ministry will sign a ... Gulf
-
Virgin Mobile UAE becomes first operator to introduce biodegradable SIM cards in UAEVirgin Mobile UAE has become the first telecom operator in the United Arab Emirates to introduce and offer new eco-friendly, biodegradable SIM cards, ... Telecoms
-
UAE income tax is not on the table for now, says ministerThe United Arab Emirates will not introduce an income tax for the time being, a senior official said, weeks after the Gulf nation unveiled a new ... Gulf
-
UAE eyes more trade pacts to secure billions in investmentsThe United Arab Emirates is working to close more trade deals as it seeks to deepen its ties with fast-growing economies and draw billions of dollars ... Gulf