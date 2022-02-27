UAE’s non-oil foreign trade up 27 pct to $517 bln in 2021, says Dubai Ruler

The United Arab Emirates recorded a 27 percent year-on-year jump in its non-oil foreign trade to 1.9 trillion dirhams ($517 billion) in 2021, Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum said on Sunday.



The Emirates said in October that non-oil foreign trade rose by 27 percent in the first half of last year to 900 billion dirhams.

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani Al Zeyoudi said on Sunday this “record single-year leap... pushes our trade activity beyond pre-COVID levels.”



“Our goal is to double this figure in the next few years. This will be achieved through a bold trade agenda that includes comprehensive agreements with key markets... We look forward delivering even better results in 2022.”

