Royal Jordanian airlines in talks with government for financial assistance: CEO

Jordan’s state carrier Royal Jordanian (RJ) remains in talks with the government for a 200 million dinar ($282.49 million) equity injection, CEO Samer Majali said on Tuesday.

“We’re looking for, basically, an increase in the capital of the equity of the company,” Majali told Reuters at a conference in the United Arab Emirates.

The Jordanian government is the majority owner of RJ.