.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Royal Jordanian airlines in talks with government for financial assistance: CEO

  • Font
Planes that belong to the Royal Jordanian Airlines and other companies are parked at the Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan February 23, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Planes that belong to the Royal Jordanian Airlines and other companies are parked at the Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan February 23, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

Royal Jordanian airlines in talks with government for financial assistance: CEO

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Jordan’s state carrier Royal Jordanian (RJ) remains in talks with the government for a 200 million dinar ($282.49 million) equity injection, CEO Samer Majali said on Tuesday.

“We’re looking for, basically, an increase in the capital of the equity of the company,” Majali told Reuters at a conference in the United Arab Emirates.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Jordanian government is the majority owner of RJ.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More