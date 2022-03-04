Tunisia sees UAE investments in real estate, solar projects
UAE-based Bukhatir Group will revive a $5 billion real estate project in Tunis, Tunisian sources told Reuters on Friday, the first big project in the North African country since a 2011 revolution.
Sources said the group will officially launch the Tunis Sports City project next week after it was halted following the revolution that toppled former President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The project include sports academies, a golf course, hotels and apartments covering 275 hectares in the north of Tunis. It is expected initially to provide about 10,000 jobs in the country, where unemployment is more than 18 percent.
Tunisian government officials were not immediately available for comment. Bukhatir could not immediately be reached for comment.
Tunisia has been seeking foreign investment to revive its economy which has been hit hard by the pandemic after years of stagnation, compounded by political turmoil.
In another business development, Emirates News Agency WAM reported on Friday that the Tunisian Government has awarded the UAE-based AMEA Power a Concession Agreement and a Power Purchase Agreement for a 100MW solar project in Kairouan, worth US$100 million (AED368 million).
The solar power plant construction is expected to “begin by the end of this year,” reported WAM.
The project reportedly has a planned production of nearly 223,171 MWh of power per year, saving more than 113,525 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually.
Read more:
IMF reports ‘good progress’ in Tunisia talks
Cash-strapped Tunisia to borrow $7 billion more in 2022
Tunisia’s economy minister expects to conclude agreement with IMF within three months
With Reuters
-
UAE supports Tunisian president’s decisions: OfficialThe United Arab Emirates supports the Tunisian state and decisions by President Kais Saied, an advisor to the UAE president said on Saturday after ... North Africa
-
UAE sends 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to TunisiaThe UAE has dispatched an aircraft carrying 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Tunisia to curb the spread of the virus, state news agency WAM ... Coronavirus
-
Tunisia reaches out to Saudi Arabia, UAE as economic woes deepenTunisia is in “very advanced discussions with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for sorely needed financial aid, and talks with the IMF are ... Economy
-
All is well between Tunisia and the UAEThis is a procedure the UAE has taken which when explained could have passed smoothly. It simply involved cancelling some incoming flights from ... news