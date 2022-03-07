King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam sets container throughput record

The King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam has recorded the highest daily container throughput at Saudi ports by handling a total volume of 18,020 TEUs on a single vessel through its integrated operational mechanism of maritime and logistical services.



The landmark milestone was reached when COSCO Shipping Capricorn, a giant container vessel originating from the Far East with an overall length of 400 meters and a carrying capacity of 20,000 TEUs, docked at the Dammam port, according to a Saudi Press Agency (SPA) report.

The latest achievement reflects the advanced operational and logistical capabilities of King Abdulaziz Port and reaffirms its competitive edge, which not only attracts modern fleets and shipping lines to its shores but also fulfils the objectives of the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) and the National Transportation and Logistics Strategy (NTLS) that aim to upgrade the operational and logistical productivity, performance, and capability of local ports and transform the Kingdom into a global logistics hub that provides world-class maritime services.



The King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam is the Kingdom’s key trade gateway on the Gulf coast which serves as a global and regional center of excellence for logistical and maritime services to importers and exporters alike.

