Sanctions have frozen around $300 bln out of $640 bln of Russian reserves: Minister
Foreign sanctions have frozen around $300 billion out of $640 billion that Russia had in its gold and forex reserves, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in an interview with state TV aired on Sunday.
Siluanov said the West was putting pressure on China to limit its trade with Russia and in order to hamper Moscow’s access to the part of state reserves that Russia holds in the Chinese yuan.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“But I think that our partnership with China will still allow us to maintain the cooperation that we have achieved, and not only maintain, but also increase it in an environment where Western markets are closed,” he said.
Siluanov also said Russia will fulfil its state debt obligations and will pay rubles to its debt holders until the state reserves are unfrozen, RIA state news agency reported.
Read more: UK’s Sunak urges firms to leave Russia
-
India to temporarily relocate its embassy in Ukraine to PolandIndia has decided to temporarily relocate its embassy in Ukraine to Poland, the government said on Sunday. The Ministry of External ... World News
-
Turkey FM says talks with Taliban on operating Kabul airport still underwayTurkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday that talks with the Taliban on operating the Kabul airport were still underway, a day after ... World News
-
Poland says NATO will have to think seriously if Russia’s Putin uses chemical weaponsPoland’s President Andrzej Duda said in an interview on Sunday that the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine by Russia would be a game changer and NATO ... World News
-
UK’s Sunak urges firms to leave RussiaBritish finance minister Rishi Sunak called on more British companies on Sunday to wind down their existing investments in Russia and said new ... World News
-
Turkey hopes for progress on evacuating Turks from Ukraine mosque: CavusogluTurkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he hoped progress could be made on evacuating Turks stuck in a mosque in the southern Ukrainian port ... World News
-
Supplies and a smile: Kharkiv resident delivers aid to besieged citySomehow Teimur Aliev manages to smile. A lot. The 23-year-old musician is in Kharkiv, a city in northeastern Ukraine that has suffered some of the ... World News
-
US President Biden authorizes $200 mln in additional military equipment for UkraineUS President Joe Biden authorized $200 million in additional military equipment for Ukraine Saturday, as Russia widens its bombardment and pummels ... World News
-
UK to host talks with Nordic, Baltic leaders to find new ways to isolate RussiaBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host leaders from countries along Russia’s northwestern flank next week to discuss ways they can respond to ... World News
-
Russia launches missile strike on western Ukraine as Zelenskiyy warns of desolationRussian forces launched a missile attack on a large Ukrainian military facility near the Polish border on Sunday, officials said, in what appeared to ... World News