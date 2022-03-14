Egypt ‘not yet’ in talks with IMF over new loan: Planning minister

Egypt is “not yet” in discussions with the International Monetary Fund over a new loan, Planning Minister Hala al-Said told Reuters on Monday.
Asked if the Egyptian government was in discussions with the IMF over any new support, Said said: “Not yet.”
She described the IMF as “a great support,” adding: “When something will happen we will announce it.”
