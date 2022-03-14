.
Egypt 'not yet' in talks with IMF over new loan: Planning minister

A general view of the construction site of the futuristic tower skyscraper in a business district that is being built in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) east of Cairo, Egypt, on July 5, 2021. (Reuters)
A general view of the construction site of the futuristic tower skyscraper in a business district that is being built in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) east of Cairo, Egypt. (Reuters)

Egypt ‘not yet’ in talks with IMF over new loan: Planning minister

Reuters, Cairo

Egypt is “not yet” in discussions with the International Monetary Fund over a new loan, Planning Minister Hala al-Said told Reuters on Monday.

Asked if the Egyptian government was in discussions with the IMF over any new support, Said said: “Not yet.”

She described the IMF as “a great support,” adding: “When something will happen we will announce it.”

