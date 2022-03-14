.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority cancels rebate granted to LNG carriers as of March 15

  • Font
A man looks as the world's biggest Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) tanker DUHAIL as she crosses through the Suez Canal April 1, 2008. The Qatari tanker, which was built to transfer LNG from Qatar to Europe and the U.S., is on her first trip ever from Qatar to Spain. REUTERS/Stringer (EGYPT)
A man looks as the world's biggest Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) tanker DUHAIL as she crosses through the Suez Canal. (File photo: Reuters)

Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority cancels rebate granted to LNG carriers as of March 15

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority canceled the rebate granted to liquefied natural gas carriers passing through the canal starting from March 15, it said in a circular on Monday.

In October, the authority had reduced fixed rebate on canal tolls for LNG carriers to 15 percent from 25 percent.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A project to expand parts of the Suez Canal is expected to be completed after two years of work in July 2023, the chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) had said early this year.

Read more: Russia gradually resuming wheat exports from Black Sea ports

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More