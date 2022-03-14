Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority cancels rebate granted to LNG carriers as of March 15

Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority canceled the rebate granted to liquefied natural gas carriers passing through the canal starting from March 15, it said in a circular on Monday.

In October, the authority had reduced fixed rebate on canal tolls for LNG carriers to 15 percent from 25 percent.

A project to expand parts of the Suez Canal is expected to be completed after two years of work in July 2023, the chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) had said early this year.

