Russia gradually resuming wheat exports from Black Sea ports
Russia is gradually resuming wheat exports from its Black Sea ports while navigation in the Azov Sea remains restricted, analysts said on Monday.
Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, calling its actions a “special military operation.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Exports are ongoing from all the five Black Sea (grain export) terminals,” IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note.
Prices for Russian wheat remain extremely volatile, IKAR said, adding that for wheat with 12.5 percent protein content from the Black Sea ports they were at $415 per tonne free on board (FOB) on March 11.
Sovecon, another consultancy, said that Russia’s Black Sea terminals loaded 400,000 tonnes of wheat last week, and that vessels were going in and out of the ports there.
“Full navigation in the Azov Sea is still closed but some vessels are starting to pass through the Kerch Strait (to the Black Sea),” it added.
In the domestic market, Russian farmers started to refuse previously signed contracts amid strong demand from exporters and domestic buyers, Sovecon said.
Russia’s recent decision to suspend grain exports to some ex-Soviet countries is yet to be approved, but, Sovecon said, market participants already report unofficial restrictions for rail supplies of grain from Siberia to Kazakhstan.
According to Sovecon, Ukraine’s current exports are slow and rely on rail transportation with a maximum daily turnover of around 20,000 tonnes of grain.
Russian wheat exports are down by 45.4 percent since the start ofthe 2021/22 marketing season on July 1 because of a smaller crop
and an export tax that had been set at $86.3 a tonne for March 16-22.
A cold snap is expected in several winter wheat-producing regions in Russia this week but thick snow cover will keep sowings safe, Sovecon said.
Read more: European wheat prices hit record high after Ukraine invasion
-
Egypt to receive 189,000 tonnes of Black Sea wheat: MinistryEgypt is to receive a total of 189,000 tons of previously contracted wheat in the coming days after it was shipped from Russia, Romania and Ukraine, ... World News
-
Iraq issues tender to buy 50,000 tons of hard wheat from all origins: Ministry sourceIraq’s trade ministry is seeking 50,000 tons of hard wheat of any origin in an international purchasing tender, a trade ministry source said on ... Economy
-
Wheat shipment from Ukraine arrives in Lebanon’s TripoliA Ukrainian ship loaded with 11,000 tons of wheat has arrived at the port of Tripoli in northern Lebanon on Tuesday, the state news agency NNA ... Middle East
-
Ukraine crisis jeopardizes Middle East's Black Sea wheat supplyWheat importers face a threat to delivering politically sensitive bread supplies across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) after Russia's ... World News
-
Lebanon has wheat reserves sufficient for one month amid Ukraine crisisLebanon has wheat reserves sufficient for one month at most, Economy Minister Amin Salam told Reuters on Friday, amid fears in the market due to the ... Middle East
-
European wheat prices hit record high after Ukraine invasionThe price of wheat smashed its previous record high in European trading on Thursday as Russia invaded Ukraine, putting a question mark on the future ... World News
-
Egypt says tensions between largest wheat exporters raise market uncertaintyEgypt’s supply minister said that tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the two largest wheat exporters, raised uncertainty in the market, with the ... Middle East