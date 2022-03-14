.
.
.
.
Saudi Ports Authority sees 17.5 pct growth in February cargo volumes

There has been a remarkable rise in general cargo volumes during February 2022, logging in excess of 24.4 million tons at a year-on-year (YOY) growth rate of 17.5 percent at Saudi ports. (Courtesy: Saudi Gazette)
Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has recorded a remarkable rise in general cargo volumes during February 2022, logging in excess of 24.4 million tons at a year-on-year (YOY) growth rate of 17.5 percent, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Transshipments, too, gained 3.41 percent compared to the same period last year with volumes exceeding 421,000 containers.

Mawani's statistics for February reveal an upward trajectory across various performance indicators including a 1.36 percent uptick in container throughput to register more than 803,000 TEUs.

The same period saw more than 70,000 cars being imported, up by 37.76 percent from 2021.

Passenger traffic surpassed 72,000 with a 53.15 percent surge whereas vessel traffic at Saudi ports topped 1,029, a jump of 6.3 percent from last year.

On the contrary and owing to the global supply chain crisis, foodstuff volumes declined by 2.05 percent to reach 1.6 million tons while livestock imports totaled 106,000, a YOY drop of 62.98 percent.

