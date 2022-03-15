Lebanese govt talks with IMF moving in the right direction: Deputy PM al-Shami

Talks between the Lebanese government and the International Monetary Fund are moving in the right direction and have made important progress, Lebanese Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh al-Shami told the National News Agency (NNA) on Tuesday.



The International Monetary Fund said in February it would remain “closely engaged” with Lebanon’s authorities to help the crisis-ravaged country formulate an economic reform program.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Lebanon’s financial system unraveled in late 2019 under the weight of huge public debts, slicing more than 90 percent off the local currency’s value and plunging a majority of the population into poverty.

Advertisement

Read more: IMF’s tough terms deepen doubts over quick Lebanon bailout: Sources