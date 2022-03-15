Lebanese govt talks with IMF moving in the right direction: Deputy PM al-Shami
Talks between the Lebanese government and the International Monetary Fund are moving in the right direction and have made important progress, Lebanese Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh al-Shami told the National News Agency (NNA) on Tuesday.
The International Monetary Fund said in February it would remain “closely engaged” with Lebanon’s authorities to help the crisis-ravaged country formulate an economic reform program.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Lebanon’s financial system unraveled in late 2019 under the weight of huge public debts, slicing more than 90 percent off the local currency’s value and plunging a majority of the population into poverty.
Read more: IMF’s tough terms deepen doubts over quick Lebanon bailout: Sources
-
Lebanon PM Mikati says he will not run in May parliamentary electionLebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Monday he would not seek re-election in a parliamentary election scheduled for May 15.The statement, ... Middle East
-
Lebanon judge freezes assets of five banks and members of their boards: DocumentA Lebanese judge froze the assets of five top banks and members of their boards while she investigates transactions they undertook with the country’s ... Middle East
-
Lebanon central bank denies halting operations on exchange platformLebanon’s central bank on Wednesday denied its official foreign exchange platform had halted operations, after the value of the country’s pound sank ... Middle East
-
Supplying the wheat to Lebanon should accompany reformsThe war in Ukraine has hit the world in different ways. In the beginning, cast your eyes on the flow of refugees and diplomatic tension; however, food ... Opinion
-
Wheat shipment from Ukraine arrives in Lebanon’s TripoliA Ukrainian ship loaded with 11,000 tons of wheat has arrived at the port of Tripoli in northern Lebanon on Tuesday, the state news agency NNA ... Middle East
-
Lebanon’s political, economic elite ‘abusing’ country’s banking system: US TreasuryUS officials thanked the Lebanese government for its “strong stance opposing the unjustified, unprovoked, and premeditated invasion of Ukraine.” Middle East
-
IMF could visit Lebanon mid-March to discuss aid program: Deputy PMAn International Monetary Fund delegation could visit Lebanon in the second half of March to continue discussions on an aid program supported by ... Middle East
-
IMF’s tough terms deepen doubts over quick Lebanon bailout: SourcesThe IMF has asked Lebanon to fulfil a string of pre-conditions before negotiating a bailout, four sources briefed on recent talks said, pressing for ... Middle East