.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia’s economy expanded 1.6 pct in fourth quarter 

  • Font
General view of Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Saudi Arabia May 21, 2018. (Reuters)
General view of Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Saudi Arabia on May 21, 2018. (Reuters)

Saudi Arabia’s economy expanded 1.6 pct in fourth quarter

Bloomberg

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product expanded 1.6 percent in the fourth quarter compared to the previous three months, as high oil prices help the Kingdom recover from the impact of the pandemic.

The non-oil sector - the engine of job creation - grew 1.2 percent on a quarterly basis, according to data released by the General Authority for Statistics. On an annual basis, non-oil growth hit 5.1 percent, with the overall economy expanding 6.7 percent.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The figures were in line with preliminary estimates released last month.

Read more:

Some want to see Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 fail, ‘they can’t touch it’: Crown Prince

US Charge d’Affaires reaffirms support for Saudi defense sector, Vision 2030

World Defense Show: GCC defense sector thrives on partnerships, localization

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More