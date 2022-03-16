Saudi Arabia’s economy expanded 1.6 pct in fourth quarter 

Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product expanded 1.6 percent in the fourth quarter compared to the previous three months, as high oil prices help the Kingdom recover from the impact of the pandemic.
The non-oil sector - the engine of job creation - grew 1.2 percent on a quarterly basis, according to data released by the General Authority for Statistics. On an annual basis, non-oil growth hit 5.1 percent, with the overall economy expanding 6.7 percent.
The figures were in line with preliminary estimates released last month.
