.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russia finance ministry says its order to pay $117 mln in Eurobond interest fulfilled

  • Font
A demonstrator holds a sign outside a Citibank location during an anti-war rally, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in New York City, US, on March 16, 2022. (Reuters)
A demonstrator holds a sign outside a Citibank location during an anti-war rally, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in New York City, US, on March 16, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia finance ministry says its order to pay $117 mln in Eurobond interest fulfilled

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russia’s order to pay $117 million in interest on two Eurobond coupons was fulfilled, the finance ministry said on Thursday and it will update the market separately on whether the payment was deposited into the account of payment agent Citibank.

Sanctions over events in Ukraine have cut off Russia from the global financial system and blocked the bulk of its gold and foreign exchange reserves.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The payment on the two Eurobonds, due on Wednesday, is Moscow’s first test in honoring its external debt obligations since Western sanctions were imposed.

Read more: Sanctions have frozen around $300 bln out of $640 bln of Russian reserves: Minister

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More