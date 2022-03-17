.
Saudi Arabia approves $229.4 million loan for food imports

In this file photo taken on July 15, 2020 Wheat groats are milled during bulgur preparation in the Lebanese southern town of Marjayoun. (AFP)
Reuters

Saudi Arabia’s Agricultural Development Fund (ADF) approved loans worth 861 million riyals ($229.49 million) to finance agricultural imports, the government credit institution said on Thursday.

The loans will help ensure the food security of the country, the statement added.

