Saudi Arabia approves $229.4 million loan for food imports

Saudi Arabia’s Agricultural Development Fund (ADF) approved loans worth 861 million riyals ($229.49 million) to finance agricultural imports, the government credit institution said on Thursday.

The loans will help ensure the food security of the country, the statement added.

