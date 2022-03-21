Egypt’s central bank raises key rates by 100 basis points at policy panel meeting

Egypt’s central bank raised its key interest rates by 100 basis points in an exceptional monetary policy committee meeting, it said in a statement on Monday.



The central bank set its overnight lending rate at 10.25 percent and its overnight deposit rate at 9.25 percent citing global inflationary pressures amplified by the war in Ukraine.

The monetary policy committee had been scheduled to meet on March 24.

