Firmenich, top Swiss perfume and taste company, sets up hub at Dubai Science Park

Firmenich, the world’s largest privately owned perfume and taste company, inaugurated its new regional hub on Wednesday at Dubai Science Park, reported Emirates News Agency (WAM).



The inauguration was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and Chairman of Dubai Holding, and Federal Councillor Ueli Maurer, Minister of Finance of Switzerland.

The new center further expands the company’s science and innovation capabilities, and will service customers in more than 60 countries across the Middle East and Africa region.



It also comprises a state-of-the-art research and science facility.



The official opening was also attended by Massimo Baggi, Ambassador of Switzerland to the UAE and Bahrain; Malek Al Malek, Director General of the Dubai Development Authority and Group CEO of TECOM Group; Abdulla Belhoul, Chief Commercial Officer of TECOM Group; Gilbert Ghostine, CEO of Firmenich; Arnaud Bachellier, General Manager of Firmenich in the region; and Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Managing Director of Dubai Science Park.



Ambassador Massimo Baggi said that the long-standing UAE-Switzerland relationship has been of significant economic and cultural value to both countries. “We strive to enrich this partnership and continue the advancement of several sectors with the fruitful exchange of knowledge, technological resources and talent,” he added.



For his part, Malek Al Malek said, “Our leadership has been keen on developing a flourishing science sector within the region through strategic plans and a focused vision to develop an enabling business ecosystem suited to international companies and skilled talent in various fields of science and research and development.”



Gilbert Ghostine, CEO at Firmenich, commented, “Creative excellence is at the core of Firmenich’s operations, while at heart we are committed to science and innovation guided by sustainability. These key ingredients have earned us our leading position within the industry, and we are confident they will continue to fuel our growth in new avenues.”

