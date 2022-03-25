.
Turkey, Russia could implement local currency solution in tourism: Report

Foreign tourists visit Buyukada, the largest of the Princes’ Islands in the Sea of Marmara, off Istanbul, Turkey July 14, 2021. (Reuters/Dilara Senkaya)
Foreign tourists visit Buyukada, the largest of the Princes’ Islands in the Sea of Marmara, off Istanbul, Turkey on July 14, 2021. (Reuters)

Turkey, Russia could implement local currency solution in tourism: Report

Reuters

Turkey and Russia may implement a solution that allows tourism revenues to be paid in local currencies, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying by broadcaster NTV on Friday.

In an interview on his way back from a NATO meeting, Erdogan told reporters that it would be ambitious to expect a serious increase in tourism in Turkey this year.

