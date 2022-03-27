Global Entrepreneurship Congress kicks off in Riyadh

The Global Entrepreneurship Congress (GEC) kicked off on Sunday in Riyadh, organized by the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha’at) in cooperation with the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN).



The four-day Congress is being held at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh and Ritz-Carlton Hotel, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Governor of Monsha’at Saleh Al Rasheed launched GEC Riyadh and said during the opening ceremony that the Saudi government encouraged entrepreneurs during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing a fillip to the non-oil growth.



Al-Rasheed said that the Kingdom has spent $900 million on innovative companies last year to sustain this growth.



The Congress launched Under the theme ‘Reboot, Rethink and Regenerate,’ will address several subjects that seek to increase assistance to entrepreneurs to expand their businesses worldwide, granting them necessary skills to face crises and enhance flexibility of doing businesses.

GEC is one of the first live global gatherings where investors, policymakers and community leaders from around the world will meet to help rebuild the post-pandemic global economy. Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, Netflix’s first CEO Marc Randolph, are among the 150 top speakers, comprising entrepreneurs, investors, experts, and decision-makers from 180 countries addressing more than 100 discussion sessions during the GEC.



The Congress also includes an accompanying exhibition at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel and innovation workshops and sections, in addition to several events that aim at developing the values of entrepreneurship and innovation among the youth in the world so as to contribute to the sustainable entrepreneur development.

Advertisement

Read more: Saudi’s PIF signs 5 agreements in push to establish MENA voluntary carbon market