Ukrainian traders export first grain by train to Europe

Traders have exported the first supplies of Ukrainian corn to Europe by train as the country’s sea ports remain blocked due to the Russian invasion, APK-Inform agriculture consultancy said on Sunday.
Ukraine is a global major grain grower and exporter and almost all its exports have traditionally been shipped from its Black Sea ports.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Monthly grain exports exceeded 5 million tonnes before the war.
Traders and agriculture official have said Ukraine, which still has significant volumes of grain in stock, may start exporting by train via its western border.
“The first batches of several thousand tonnes of corn have already been exported across Ukraine’s western land border,” APK-Inform said in a report.
“Difficulties with logistics persist, supply still prevails over demand, but prices have stopped falling,” it added.
APK-Inform said Ukrainian corn DAP (Delivered At Place) prices for buyers from Poland and the Baltic States were $250 to $265 per tonne and $275 per tonne for Slovakia.
Ukrainian transport authorities have said as much as 600,000 tonnes of grain per month could be exported by trains from Ukraine to Europe.
APK-Inform said last week Ukraine’s grain exports could total 44 million tonnes in the 2021/22 July-June season. It expected only 1 million tonnes of grain to leave the country from March to June due to logistics problems.
Read more: US, EU strike LNG deal as Europe seeks to cut Russian gas amid Ukraine war
-
Ukraine urges ICRC not to open office in Russia’s Rostov-on-DonUkraine has asked the International Committee of the Red Cross not to open a planned office in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don, saying it would legitimize ... World News
-
Five hurt in strikes on fuel depot in west Ukraine cityAt least five people were wounded Saturday in strikes that targeted a fuel storage facility near Lviv, officials said, in a rare attack on the west ... World News
-
Saudi Arabia’s FM reiterates necessity of dialogue to end Ukraine conflictSaudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said dialogue is essential to end the current conflict in Ukraine, state news agency (SPA) ... Gulf
-
Russia fueling nuclear arms race: Ukraine’s ZelenskyyRussia’s “bragging” about its nuclear weapons is fueling a dangerous arms race, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the Doha Forum on ... World News
-
Russian forces cut off Ukraine’s Chernihiv city, mayor saysUkrainian authorities said on Friday Russian forces had effectively surrounded the northern city of Chernihiv and were bombarding areas where ... World News
-
Russia says first phase of Ukraine operation mostly complete, focus now on DonbasRussia’s defense ministry said on Friday that the first phase of its military operation in Ukraine was mostly complete and that it would focus on ... World News
-
Russian missiles in Ukraine have failure rate of up to 60 percent, US officials sayRussian precision-guided missiles are failing up to 60 percent of the time in Ukraine, three US officials with knowledge of intelligence on the issue ... World News
-
US, EU strike LNG deal as Europe seeks to cut Russian gas amid Ukraine warThe United States will work to supply 15 billion cubic meters (bcm) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to European Union markets this year, as Europe ... World News
-
Biden backs kicking Russia out of G20 over Ukraine warUS President Joe Biden on Thursday backed excluding Russia from the G20 grouping of major economies over its invasion of Ukraine.“I raised the ... World News